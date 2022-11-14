Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,936 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 128,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,877,000 after acquiring an additional 20,566 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 11.0% during the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 6,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 541.2% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 15.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 56,150.0% in the 1st quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

LLY opened at $352.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $334.75 billion, a PE ratio of 52.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $231.87 and a 1 year high of $369.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $331.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $317.76.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.86%.

LLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $305.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Argus lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.82.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 161,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.32, for a total transaction of $54,786,187.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,363,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,970,044,199.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 161,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.32, for a total value of $54,786,187.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,363,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,970,044,199.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total value of $214,006.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,298.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 571,297 shares of company stock worth $193,929,777. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

