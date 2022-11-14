Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 581,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 25,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.43% of Enphase Energy worth $113,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,207.5% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 608,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,238,000 after purchasing an additional 562,229 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 801,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,657,000 after purchasing an additional 370,992 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 188.5% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 448,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,611,000 after purchasing an additional 293,194 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,503,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $302,984,000 after purchasing an additional 275,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 678,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $136,875,000 after purchasing an additional 155,195 shares during the last quarter. 71.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy Price Performance

ENPH stock opened at $292.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $282.70 and a 200-day moving average of $240.37. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.40 and a 12-month high of $324.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $39.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.39, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.43.

Insider Activity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 25,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.61, for a total transaction of $7,465,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,379,176.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 13,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.81, for a total transaction of $4,014,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,096. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 25,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.61, for a total value of $7,465,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,379,176.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 166,372 shares of company stock worth $49,927,046. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ENPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $321.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $174.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $275.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.04.

Enphase Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.