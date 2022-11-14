Eqis Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,491 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Nordson by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 5,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Nordson by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Nordson by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nordson by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Nordson by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Nordson from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Nordson to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Nordson from $232.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.20.

Shares of NDSN opened at $236.55 on Monday. Nordson Co. has a 12-month low of $194.89 and a 12-month high of $272.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $220.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $662.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.90 million. Nordson had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP James E. Devries sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total value of $982,890.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,179,464.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP James E. Devries sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total transaction of $982,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,179,464.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.48, for a total value of $321,870.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,118 shares in the company, valued at $243,142.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

