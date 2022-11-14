Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $447,000 Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 836 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,524,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 547,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,707,000 after buying an additional 6,130 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 18,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $160,582.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,383.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total transaction of $372,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $160,582.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,383.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE:MKC opened at $83.77 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.74. The company has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.33. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $71.19 and a 1-year high of $107.35.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on MKC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.25.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

