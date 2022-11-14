Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $456,000 Stock Holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 826 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Avnet were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVT. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Avnet in the first quarter worth about $476,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in Avnet by 2.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avnet during the first quarter worth about $2,129,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Avnet by 221.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 18,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avnet by 1.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 90,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,663,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avnet Stock Up 1.9 %

AVT stock opened at $44.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.00 and its 200-day moving average is $42.31. Avnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.45 and a twelve month high of $50.19.

Avnet Increases Dividend

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.09. Avnet had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Avnet’s payout ratio is currently 14.91%.

Insider Transactions at Avnet

In related news, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 24,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total transaction of $1,063,786.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,384,285.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AVT shares. StockNews.com cut Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Avnet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.86.

Avnet Profile

(Get Rating)

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

