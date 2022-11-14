Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $464,000 Stock Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 45.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 2.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Qorvo by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Qorvo by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total value of $206,118.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,666 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,909.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total value of $206,118.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,909.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Frank P. Stewart sold 1,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total transaction of $122,730.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

QRVO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on Qorvo from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Qorvo from $109.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen dropped their target price on Qorvo from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.18.

Shares of QRVO opened at $96.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.38 and a 52-week high of $163.95.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.38. Qorvo had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. Qorvo’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 22.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

