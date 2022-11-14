Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $507,000 Stock Holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,072 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,456 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 761.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Price Performance

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $117.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.41. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.87 and a twelve month high of $147.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.19. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 24.53%. The firm had revenue of $830.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.71%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

