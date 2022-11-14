Eqis Capital Management Inc. Purchases 3,274 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 136.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,274 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth about $515,807,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 30.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,986,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $923,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,497 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 59.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,275,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,999 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,599,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,892,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,647,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,893,000 after purchasing an additional 917,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on ICE shares. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total transaction of $172,368.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,413,367.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $267,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,494,749. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total value of $172,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,367.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 91,477 shares of company stock worth $8,736,314 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ICE stock opened at $104.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.74. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.60 and a fifty-two week high of $138.46.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 33.70%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Further Reading

