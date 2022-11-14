Eqis Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at about $57,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

SPLV opened at $62.30 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $55.99 and a 12-month high of $69.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.50.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.