Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,251 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 92.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get STERIS alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on STE shares. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of STERIS from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of STERIS from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, STERIS presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.40.

STERIS Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE:STE opened at $172.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,568.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.03. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $159.21 and a fifty-two week high of $255.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.72.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.01. STERIS had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,708.94%.

STERIS Profile

(Get Rating)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.