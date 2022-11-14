Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Acquired by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,697 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 6.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,778 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,297,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 120.6% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,205 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,488,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Equifax in the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EFX. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equifax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.00.

Insider Transactions at Equifax

Equifax Price Performance

In other Equifax news, Director Melissa D. Smith acquired 672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $148.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.68. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,549.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.51, for a total value of $1,820,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,378,858.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Melissa D. Smith acquired 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $148.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.68. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,549.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 31,100 shares of company stock worth $5,146,968 over the last ninety days. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EFX opened at $193.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.98 and a fifty-two week high of $300.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.71. The company has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.43.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.10. Equifax had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.08%.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

