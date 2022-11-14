Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Receives $745.19 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $745.47.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $571.00 to $591.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Equinix from $765.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer raised Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $750.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays downgraded Equinix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $833.00 to $674.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $660.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $582.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $638.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.35, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.53. Equinix has a 52 week low of $494.89 and a 52 week high of $853.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 162.09%.

In related news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.17, for a total value of $713,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,044 shares in the company, valued at $7,876,249.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total transaction of $35,738.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,285 shares in the company, valued at $9,503,811.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.17, for a total value of $713,170.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,876,249.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,517 shares of company stock worth $1,046,846. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

