Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Receives $283.71 Average Price Target from Analysts

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $283.71.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ESS. Citigroup upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $237.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Essex Property Trust from $288.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Essex Property Trust to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of ESS opened at $215.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Essex Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $205.83 and a fifty-two week high of $363.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $237.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 159.42%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESS. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 6.0% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 0.6% during the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 4.2% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 5.2% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.8% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

