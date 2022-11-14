Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Shares Bought by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP raised its position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) by 164.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EEFT. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $10,247,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.6% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 454,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,761,000 after buying an additional 7,203 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the second quarter worth $706,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Euronet Worldwide by 68,933.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 4,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 101.9% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EEFT shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Euronet Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $90.00 in a report on Sunday, October 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Euronet Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.25.

Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $92.09 on Monday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.60 and a fifty-two week high of $149.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

