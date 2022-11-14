Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.95.

Several analysts recently commented on ETCMY shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Eutelsat Communications from €10.70 ($10.70) to €9.70 ($9.70) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Eutelsat Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Eutelsat Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Bryan, Garnier & Co initiated coverage on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a €7.50 ($7.50) price objective on the stock. Finally, Cheuvreux lowered shares of Eutelsat Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.

Eutelsat Communications Price Performance

ETCMY opened at $2.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.27 and its 200-day moving average is $2.49. Eutelsat Communications has a one year low of $1.87 and a one year high of $3.80.

Eutelsat Communications Company Profile

Eutelsat Communications SA engages in the operation of telecommunication satellites for the digital communications markets. It provides video services, such as broadcast DTH, distribution, HD and ultra HD channels, and occasional use services; connectivity services; and Internet of Things and low earth orbit solutions.

