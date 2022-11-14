Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Everi from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on Everi from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Everi from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.75.

Everi Price Performance

Everi stock opened at $17.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 2.41. Everi has a 1-year low of $15.05 and a 1-year high of $24.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Everi

In other news, Chairman Michael D. Rumbolz sold 19,424 shares of Everi stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $407,904.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 981,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,619,879. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,012. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Michael D. Rumbolz sold 19,424 shares of Everi stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $407,904.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 981,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,619,879. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everi during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Everi in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Everi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Everi during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Everi by 7,296.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.

See Also

