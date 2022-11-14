Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Cut to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $12.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $18.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded Expensify from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Expensify from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Expensify from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.29.

Expensify Price Performance

Expensify stock opened at $10.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.64 million and a PE ratio of -9.83. Expensify has a 52 week low of $8.61 and a 52 week high of $51.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Insider Transactions at Expensify

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $43.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.73 million. Expensify had a negative return on equity of 22.73% and a negative net margin of 27.34%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Expensify will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $415,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,561,331 shares in the company, valued at $49,360,047.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Ryan Schaffer sold 4,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $93,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,399 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $415,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,561,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,360,047.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expensify

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expensify during the 2nd quarter worth $54,459,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Expensify during the second quarter valued at about $10,382,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Expensify by 107.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 958,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,835,000 after acquiring an additional 495,741 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Expensify by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,120,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,229,000 after purchasing an additional 455,026 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Expensify by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,069,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,343,000 after purchasing an additional 445,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.24% of the company’s stock.

Expensify Company Profile

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

Featured Stories

