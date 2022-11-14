Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGIGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

Shares of FRGI opened at $6.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 1.90. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $5.89 and a 1 year high of $11.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.02.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGIGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $98.49 million for the quarter. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.51%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter worth $2,506,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,546,000. RBF Capital LLC raised its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 76.8% in the first quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 516,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after buying an additional 224,489 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 15.3% in the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,492,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,654,000 after purchasing an additional 198,017 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the first quarter valued at about $835,000.

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

