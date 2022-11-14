Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.
Fiesta Restaurant Group Price Performance
Shares of FRGI opened at $6.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 1.90. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $5.89 and a 1 year high of $11.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.02.
Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $98.49 million for the quarter. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.51%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fiesta Restaurant Group
About Fiesta Restaurant Group
Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.
Featured Stories
