Financial Analysis: Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) vs. AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY)

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY – Get Rating) and Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AGC and Kuehne + Nagel International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get AGC alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AGC $15.47 billion 0.45 $1.13 billion $0.66 9.48 Kuehne + Nagel International $35.89 billion 0.86 $2.22 billion $5.15 9.89

Kuehne + Nagel International has higher revenue and earnings than AGC. AGC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kuehne + Nagel International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AGC 4.59% 5.43% 3.05% Kuehne + Nagel International 7.00% 86.60% 19.18%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares AGC and Kuehne + Nagel International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

AGC has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kuehne + Nagel International has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

AGC pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Kuehne + Nagel International pays an annual dividend of $1.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. AGC pays out 27.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kuehne + Nagel International pays out 24.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for AGC and Kuehne + Nagel International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AGC 0 0 0 0 N/A Kuehne + Nagel International 0 4 3 0 2.43

Kuehne + Nagel International has a consensus target price of $288.00, indicating a potential upside of 465.20%. Given Kuehne + Nagel International’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kuehne + Nagel International is more favorable than AGC.

Summary

Kuehne + Nagel International beats AGC on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AGC

(Get Rating)

AGC Inc. manufactures and sells glass, electronics, chemicals, and ceramics worldwide. The company offers architectural glass products, including laminated, insulating, wired, solar control, toughened, decorative, sound insulation, float and patterned, and industrial glasses; structural glazing systems; and automotive glass, such as laminated, tempered, and privacy glasses, as well as integrated glass antennas, patterned glazing products, and module assembly windows. It also provides glass substrates used for thin-film-transistor liquid crystal displays and OLEDs; synthetic fused silica glass, synthetic quartz crystal, silicon carbide, CMP slurry, through glass Vias, high refractive index glass, DOE diffuser, glass ceramics substrate, optical planar device, IR cut filter, aspherical glass and molded lens, micro lens array, and fly eye and condenser lens products; polycarbonate and optical sheets, thin sheets, and films; and glass frits and paste, as well as glass substrate for semiconductor packaging, and other electronic materials. In addition, the company offers cover glass for smartphones and tablet devices; glass substrates for photovoltaic devices and touch panels; specialty glass; extra clear float glass; transparent conductive oxide glass for a-Si type solar module; and ultra-thin glass for electronics devices. Further, it provides chlor-alkali, polyurethanes, fluoro, and specialty chemical products; high thermal insulation ceramics wall for furnaces; and ceramic beads, sputtering targets, abrasion resistant ceramics, alumina cement, engineering fine ceramics, and ceramics molding agent for 3D printers. Additionally, the company engages in the digital signage on glass, copper clad laminate, and plastic optical fiber businesses; and gas and solvents, and life Science business. The company was formerly known as Asahi Glass Co., Ltd. and changed its name to AGC Inc. in July 2018. AGC Inc. was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Kuehne + Nagel International

(Get Rating)

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics segments. It provides less-than-container load, reefer and project logistics, cargo insurance, full container shipping solutions, and customs clearance services. In addition, the company offers time-critical solutions, sea-air and time-defined products, airside and charter services, and time-critical solutions. Further, it provides aftermarket, production, and E commerce logistics, and distribution, packaging, process solutions. In addition, the company offers supply chain consulting and order management services. It serves aerospace, automotive, mobility, consumer, healthcare, high-tech, industrial, and perishables industries. The company was founded in 1890 and is based in Schindellegi, Switzerland. Kuehne + Nagel International AG is a subsidiary of Kuehne Holding AG.

Receive News & Ratings for AGC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.