Financial Comparison: Reborn Coffee (NASDAQ:REBN) & Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) and Reborn Coffee (NASDAQ:REBN – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aramark and Reborn Coffee’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aramark $12.10 billion 0.83 -$90.83 million $0.61 63.49 Reborn Coffee $2.28 million 4.87 N/A N/A N/A

Reborn Coffee has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aramark.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aramark 0 5 2 0 2.29 Reborn Coffee 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Aramark and Reborn Coffee, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Aramark presently has a consensus price target of $39.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1.99%. Reborn Coffee has a consensus price target of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 478.95%. Given Reborn Coffee’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Reborn Coffee is more favorable than Aramark.

Profitability

This table compares Aramark and Reborn Coffee’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aramark 1.00% 8.25% 1.60% Reborn Coffee N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Aramark beats Reborn Coffee on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aramark

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions. The FSS International segment covers food, refreshment, specialized dietary and support services, including facility maintenance and housekeeping, provided to business, educational and healthcare institutions and in sports, leisure, and other facilities serving the general public. The Uniform segment consists of the rental, sale, cleaning, maintenance, and delivery of personalized uniforms and other textile items on a contract basis, and direct marketing of personalized uniforms, and accessories to clients. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

About Reborn Coffee

Reborn Coffee, Inc. operates and franchises retail locations and kiosks that focus on serving specialty-roasted coffee in California. The company purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, tea and other beverages, and various food items. As of September 30, 2021, it operated 7 retail locations. Reborn Coffee, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Brea, California.

