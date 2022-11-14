Financial Contrast: Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) vs. International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating) and International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Unity Bancorp and International Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unity Bancorp 37.67% 17.87% 1.84% International Bancshares 39.62% 11.82% 1.56%

Dividends

Unity Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. International Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Unity Bancorp pays out 12.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Unity Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and International Bancshares has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years. International Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unity Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 International Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Unity Bancorp and International Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Unity Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $33.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.90%. Given Unity Bancorp’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Unity Bancorp is more favorable than International Bancshares.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.2% of Unity Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.0% of International Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 32.4% of Unity Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of International Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Unity Bancorp has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Bancshares has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Unity Bancorp and International Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unity Bancorp $96.83 million 3.12 $36.12 million $3.58 8.02 International Bancshares $620.43 million 5.09 $253.92 million N/A N/A

International Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Unity Bancorp.

Summary

International Bancshares beats Unity Bancorp on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Unity Bancorp

Unity Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits. It also provides small business administration loans; commercial loans; and residential mortgage and consumer loans, including residential real estate, home equity lines and loans, and residential construction lines, as well as personal loans. the company offered its services through the Internet and nineteen branch offices located in Bergen, Hunterdon, Middlesex, Somerset, Union, and Warren counties in New Jersey, as well as Northampton County, Pennsylvania. Unity Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Clinton, New Jersey.

About International Bancshares

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services. In addition, it offers other banking related services, such as credit cards, safety deposit boxes, collection, notary public, escrow, drive up and walk up facilities, and other customary banking services; and Internet banking services, as well as securities products through third party providers. As of February 28, 2022, the company had 170 branch facilities and 263 ATMs serving 76 communities in Texas and Oklahoma. International Bancshares Corporation was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Laredo, Texas.

