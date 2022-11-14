Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Receives C$42.88 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$42.88.

FTT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Finning International from C$47.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Finning International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Finning International from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Finning International from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

In other Finning International news, Senior Officer Sebastian Tomas Guridi sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.40, for a total transaction of C$25,116.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 197 shares in the company, valued at C$6,184.82. In other Finning International news, Senior Officer Sebastian Tomas Guridi sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.40, for a total transaction of C$25,116.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,184.82. Also, Director Christopher William Patterson bought 1,125 shares of Finning International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$23.77 per share, with a total value of C$26,741.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,150 shares in the company, valued at C$241,265.50.

TSE FTT opened at C$32.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$26.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$28.80. Finning International has a 12 month low of C$23.46 and a 12 month high of C$40.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be paid a $0.236 dividend. This is a positive change from Finning International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio is 34.79%.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers telehandlers, articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cable assist vehicles, cable yarding systems, chip dozers, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, remixing transfer vehicle, road reclaimers, road wideners, skid steer and compact track loaders, tack distributors, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, wheel tractor-scrapers, and windrow elevators, as well as attachments.

