First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Receives $15.90 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.90.

FCF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens lowered First Commonwealth Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of FCF opened at $14.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.00. First Commonwealth Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.76 and a fifty-two week high of $17.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 1.2% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 214,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 15.6% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,205,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,276,000 after purchasing an additional 8,757 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the first quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $492,000. 70.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

