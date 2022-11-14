First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

First Northwest Bancorp Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ FNWB opened at $15.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.40. First Northwest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $23.77.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. First Northwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 17.17%. The company had revenue of $20.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.36 million. Sell-side analysts expect that First Northwest Bancorp will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

First Northwest Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at First Northwest Bancorp

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. First Northwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 17.50%.

In other news, CEO Matthew Deines purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.95 per share, for a total transaction of $31,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,490.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Northwest Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 153.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 48,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 29,502 shares during the last quarter. Petiole USA ltd increased its stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 27.7% during the second quarter. Petiole USA ltd now owns 110,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 24,026 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $429,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 12.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,895,000 after buying an additional 19,172 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 1.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 899,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,030,000 after buying an additional 13,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

About First Northwest Bancorp

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

