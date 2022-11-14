Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Position Increased by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 622.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,747 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,844 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,122,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,258,000. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in Fortinet by 403.9% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 112,060 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after acquiring an additional 89,820 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fortinet by 393.8% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 140,360 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,942,000 after acquiring an additional 111,936 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in Fortinet by 547.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 317,198 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,947,000 after acquiring an additional 268,172 shares during the period. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $56.13 on Monday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.61 and a 1-year high of $74.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The company has a market capitalization of $43.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.14.

Insider Activity

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. Fortinet had a return on equity of 9,183.04% and a net margin of 18.12%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $343,785.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at $240,173.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Fortinet from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wedbush lowered their price target on Fortinet from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.65.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Stories

