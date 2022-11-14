Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLAC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLAC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a growth of 74.0% from the October 15th total of 7,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 155,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition stock opened at $9.81 on Monday. Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $10.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking acquired 847,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.08 per share, for a total transaction of $8,538,384.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,459,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,795,590.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLAC. Arena Investors LP purchased a new stake in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $492,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,193,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition by 150.0% in the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 249,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $5,125,000. 55.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the biotechnology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

