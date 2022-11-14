Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) PT Raised to $0.90 at BMO Capital Markets

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $0.75 to $0.90 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GAU. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Galiano Gold from $2.20 to $2.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Galiano Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Galiano Gold Stock Performance

Shares of Galiano Gold stock opened at $0.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Galiano Gold

Galiano Gold Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Galiano Gold stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in Galiano Gold Inc. ( NYSEMKT:GAU Get Rating ) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,970,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 314,588 shares during the quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned approximately 4.43% of Galiano Gold worth $4,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 48.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

