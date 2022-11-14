Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) PT Raised to $0.90 at BMO Capital Markets

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $0.75 to $0.90 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also commented on GAU. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Galiano Gold from $2.20 to $2.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Galiano Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th.
Galiano Gold Stock Performance
Shares of Galiano Gold stock opened at $0.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.45.
Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
