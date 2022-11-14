Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 48.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,867 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,605 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Garmin by 29.4% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,361 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Garmin by 731.7% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Garmin by 189.3% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 11,820 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Garmin by 8.0% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,384 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Garmin by 184.4% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,379 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,146,000 after purchasing an additional 33,960 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 9,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $859,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,950 shares in the company, valued at $12,235,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GRMN opened at $93.76 on Monday. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $76.37 and a twelve month high of $147.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.95. The stock has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GRMN shares. Barclays started coverage on Garmin in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Garmin in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $137.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Garmin from $96.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Garmin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.40.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

