Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.43.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GENI shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Genius Sports from $5.25 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Genius Sports from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genius Sports
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GENI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Genius Sports by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,753,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,266,000 after purchasing an additional 103,149 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Genius Sports by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 11,376 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. August Capital Management VI L.L.C. raised its stake in Genius Sports by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. August Capital Management VI L.L.C. now owns 1,787,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,222,000 after acquiring an additional 618,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Genius Sports during the 1st quarter worth $593,000. Institutional investors own 34.15% of the company’s stock.
Genius Sports Trading Up 4.6 %
Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $71.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.70 million. Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 18.41% and a negative net margin of 33.53%. Genius Sports’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Genius Sports will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Genius Sports
Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Genius Sports (GENI)
- Alphabet Stock Offers a Rare Buying Opportunity
- Solar Battery Maker Enphase Clears Buy Point: Can Rally Hold?
- Walt Disney Stock is Set to Reset Expectations
- S&P 500 Component DexCom Set For Further Price, Earnings Growth
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.