Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Global Water Resources in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ GWRS opened at $12.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. Global Water Resources has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $19.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.33. The company has a market capitalization of $307.17 million, a PE ratio of 58.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Global Water Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.82%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 6.8% in the second quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 384,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after purchasing an additional 24,631 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 17.0% in the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,203,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,027,000 after acquiring an additional 175,105 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Global Water Resources during the first quarter worth about $197,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Global Water Resources by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 37,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 649.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908 shares during the period. 30.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 74,048 people in approximately 27,630 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

