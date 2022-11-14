Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Receives $68.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.75.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Graco to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Graco from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Get Graco alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP David M. Ahlers sold 44,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total transaction of $3,181,040.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,609,603.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Graco Stock Down 1.2 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Graco in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Graco by 804.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Graco in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Graco in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Graco in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GGG stock opened at $69.48 on Friday. Graco has a 12-month low of $56.48 and a 12-month high of $81.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.23.

Graco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.06%.

About Graco

(Get Rating)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.