Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Receives $68.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.75.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Graco to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Graco from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP David M. Ahlers sold 44,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total transaction of $3,181,040.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,609,603.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Graco Stock Down 1.2 %
GGG stock opened at $69.48 on Friday. Graco has a 12-month low of $56.48 and a 12-month high of $81.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.23.
Graco Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.06%.
About Graco
Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.
Featured Stories
