Guggenheim Cuts Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Price Target to $28.00

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Guggenheim from $55.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ZNTL. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.88.
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
ZNTL opened at $21.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.90. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $17.33 and a one year high of $85.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.47 and its 200-day moving average is $25.36.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZNTL. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 15,160.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 337.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 378.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 7,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter.
About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.
