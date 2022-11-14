Head-To-Head Analysis: Shore Community Bank (OTCMKTS:SHRC) vs. Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS)

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) and Shore Community Bank (OTCMKTS:SHRC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Alerus Financial and Shore Community Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alerus Financial 18.71% 13.16% 1.29% Shore Community Bank N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alerus Financial and Shore Community Bank’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alerus Financial $240.04 million 1.94 $52.68 million $2.28 10.20 Shore Community Bank N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Alerus Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Shore Community Bank.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Alerus Financial and Shore Community Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alerus Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00 Shore Community Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alerus Financial currently has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.83%. Given Alerus Financial’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Alerus Financial is more favorable than Shore Community Bank.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.0% of Alerus Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of Alerus Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Alerus Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Shore Community Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Alerus Financial pays out 31.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Alerus Financial beats Shore Community Bank on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services. The company also provides commercial loans, business term loans, lines of credit, and commercial real estate loans, as well as construction and land development loans; consumer lending products, including residential first mortgage loans; installment loans and lines of credit; and second mortgage loans. In addition, it offers retirement plan administration and investment advisory services, employee stock ownership plan, fiduciary services, payroll, health savings accounts, and other benefit services, as well as individual retirement accounts; and financial planning, investment management, personal and corporate trust, estate administration, and custody services. Further, the company provides debit and credit cards, online banking, mobile banking/wallet, payment, private banking, payroll accounts, flex spending accounts, administration, and government health insurance program services. It offers banking services through fourteen offices in North Dakota, Minnesota, and Arizona; and retirement and benefit plans in 50 states through offices located in Michigan, Minnesota, and Colorado. The company was formerly known as First National Bank North Dakota and changed its name to Alerus Financial Corporation in 2000. Alerus Financial Corporation was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in Grand Forks, North Dakota.

About Shore Community Bank

Shore Community Bank, a state chartered bank, provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in Ocean County, New Jersey. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, visa/mastercard merchant deposit accounts, and payroll/direct deposit accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises personal, home equity, term, and demand loans; lines of credit; letters of credit; commercial mortgages; and construction lending. The company also offers direct deposit and electronic transfer, wire transfer, ACH origination, night depository, tenant rent security, signature guarantee, remote deposit, notary, and automated asset management services; safe deposit boxes, escrow accounts, and debit cards, as well as online and telephone banking services. As of April 28, 2016, it operated five banking offices located in Toms River, Jackson, and Manahawkin, New Jersey. Shore Community Bank was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Toms River, New Jersey.

