Head to Head Contrast: FinWise Bancorp (FINW) vs. Its Peers

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Rating) is one of 318 public companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare FinWise Bancorp to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for FinWise Bancorp and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|FinWise Bancorp
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3.00
|FinWise Bancorp Competitors
|675
|6749
|6335
|300
|2.45
FinWise Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $17.75, suggesting a potential upside of 93.99%. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 15.50%. Given FinWise Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe FinWise Bancorp is more favorable than its peers.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares FinWise Bancorp and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|FinWise Bancorp
|$81.09 million
|$31.58 million
|3.91
|FinWise Bancorp Competitors
|$1.28 billion
|$316.22 million
|11.86
FinWise Bancorp’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than FinWise Bancorp. FinWise Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Profitability
This table compares FinWise Bancorp and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|FinWise Bancorp
|31.91%
|23.87%
|7.56%
|FinWise Bancorp Competitors
|27.22%
|12.44%
|1.25%
Summary
FinWise Bancorp beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.
FinWise Bancorp Company Profile
FinWise Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for FinWise Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand, NOW, money market, and checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposits. The company also provides small business administration, residential and commercial real estate, consumer, and commercial non-real estate loans. In addition, it offers debit cards, remote deposit capture, online banking, mobile banking, and direct deposit services; and cash management and treasury services. The company operates one full-service banking location in Sandy, Utah; and a loan production office in Rockville Centre, New York. FinWise Bancorp was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Murray, Utah.
Receive News & Ratings for FinWise Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinWise Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.