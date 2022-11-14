Head-To-Head Review: Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) and PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE)

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE – Get Rating) and Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.9% of PolarityTE shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.2% of Curis shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of PolarityTE shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Curis shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for PolarityTE and Curis, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PolarityTE 0 1 0 0 2.00 Curis 0 1 3 0 2.75

Profitability

Curis has a consensus target price of $7.67, indicating a potential upside of 781.02%. Given Curis’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Curis is more favorable than PolarityTE.

This table compares PolarityTE and Curis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PolarityTE -451.82% -155.17% -99.25% Curis -566.41% -77.34% -40.96%

Volatility & Risk

PolarityTE has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Curis has a beta of 2.66, suggesting that its stock price is 166% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PolarityTE and Curis’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PolarityTE $9.40 million 0.55 -$30.19 million ($5.96) -0.12 Curis $10.65 million 7.88 -$45.44 million ($0.64) -1.36

PolarityTE has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Curis. Curis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PolarityTE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Curis beats PolarityTE on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PolarityTE

PolarityTE, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine Products and Contract Services. It offers SkinTE, a tissue product used to repair, reconstruction, replacement, and supplementation of skin in patients for the treatment of acute or chronic wounds, burns, surgical reconstruction events, scar revision, or removal of dysfunctional skin grafts, as well as contract research services. The company also develops SkinTE Cryo allows multiple deployments from one original harvest through a cryopreservation process; SkinTE point-of-care device to permit the processing and deployment of SkinTE immediately following the initial harvest at the point-of-car; PTE 11000, an allogenic, biologically active dressing for use in wound care and aesthetics to accelerate healing of skin; and other tissue regeneration products. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Curis

Curis, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation. The company's pipeline also includes Fimepinostat, an oral dual inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes for the treatment of patients with MYC-altered diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate for treating patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; and CA-327, a pre-investigational new drug stage oncology drug candidate. It has collaboration agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and Genentech Inc. for the development and commercialization of Erivedge, an orally-administered small molecule hedgehog signaling pathway inhibitor for the treatment of advanced basal cell carcinoma; and with Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited for the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule compounds in the areas of immuno-oncology and precision oncology. Curis, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

