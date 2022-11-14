Head-To-Head Survey: Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) & EQT (NYSE:EQT)

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) and Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

EQT has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kosmos Energy has a beta of 2.83, suggesting that its stock price is 183% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get EQT alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for EQT and Kosmos Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EQT 0 1 17 0 2.94 Kosmos Energy 0 0 3 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

EQT presently has a consensus target price of $59.81, suggesting a potential upside of 40.34%. Kosmos Energy has a consensus target price of $9.87, suggesting a potential upside of 39.16%. Given EQT’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe EQT is more favorable than Kosmos Energy.

This table compares EQT and Kosmos Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EQT $3.06 billion 5.10 -$1.16 billion $4.52 9.43 Kosmos Energy $1.33 billion 2.42 -$77.84 million $0.94 7.54

Kosmos Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than EQT. Kosmos Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EQT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.6% of EQT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.9% of Kosmos Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of EQT shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Kosmos Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares EQT and Kosmos Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EQT N/A 13.53% 5.65% Kosmos Energy 19.04% 64.98% 8.60%

About EQT

(Get Rating)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play. The company was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About Kosmos Energy

(Get Rating)

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a proven basin exploration program. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.