Head-To-Head Survey: Quanergy Systems (NYSE:QNGY) and Visteon (NASDAQ:VC)

Quanergy Systems (NYSE:QNGY – Get Rating) and Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Quanergy Systems has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Visteon has a beta of 1.78, meaning that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Quanergy Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Quanergy Systems and Visteon, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quanergy Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Visteon 1 4 8 0 2.54

Valuation and Earnings

Visteon has a consensus price target of $134.21, suggesting a potential downside of 9.22%. Given Visteon’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Visteon is more favorable than Quanergy Systems.

This table compares Quanergy Systems and Visteon’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quanergy Systems N/A N/A $17.57 million N/A N/A Visteon $2.77 billion 1.50 $41.00 million $4.25 34.79

Visteon has higher revenue and earnings than Quanergy Systems.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.1% of Quanergy Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.5% of Quanergy Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Visteon shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Quanergy Systems and Visteon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quanergy Systems N/A N/A -46.81% Visteon 3.48% 25.58% 7.24%

Summary

Visteon beats Quanergy Systems on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quanergy Systems

(Get Rating)

Quanergy Systems, Inc. develops and markets light detection and ranging (LiDAR) solutions for automotive and IoT applications. The company offers M1 LiDAR sensor for mid-long range industrial measurement applications; M1 Edge 2D LiDAR sensor that enables reliable collision avoidance and smart navigation; M8 LiDAR sensor, which provides 3D perception using multiple eye-safe laser beams and time-of-flight measurement technology; MQ-8 LiDAR sensor for flow management applications; M8-Prime 3D LiDAR sensor that provides industry-leading pinpoint accuracy and captures for industrial and mapping applications; S3 solid state LiDAR sensor; QORTEX DTC, a 3D computer perception software; and QORTEX people counter enables the development of accurate and innovative people counting and queue management applications. Its products are used in various applications, such as mapping, security, smart city and smart spaces, industrial automation, and transportation applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

About Visteon

(Get Rating)

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding. It also offers wired and wireless battery management systems; telematics control unit to enable secure connected car services, software updates, and data; and head-up displays. In addition, the company provides SmartCore, an automotive-grade, integrated domain controller; DriveCore, a platform for addressing multiple levels of vehicle automation; and body domain modules, which integrate various functions, such as central gateway, body controls, comfort, and vehicle access solutions into one device. Visteon Corporation was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for Quanergy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanergy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.