Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Heartland Financial USA to $55.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Heartland Financial USA to $52.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Heartland Financial USA Stock Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ:HTLF opened at $49.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.08. Heartland Financial USA has a twelve month low of $39.27 and a twelve month high of $53.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Heartland Financial USA Increases Dividend

Heartland Financial USA ( NASDAQ:HTLF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $185.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.57 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 27.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.88%.

Insider Activity

In other Heartland Financial USA news, CEO Bruce K. Lee purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.90 per share, with a total value of $91,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,409,841.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Bruce K. Lee bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.90 per share, with a total value of $91,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,409,841.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert B. Engel purchased 1,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.01 per share, with a total value of $49,991.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,085. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 4,922 shares of company stock worth $168,041 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heartland Financial USA

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the first quarter worth about $11,314,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,915,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,028,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,834,000 after acquiring an additional 187,955 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,838,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,913,000 after acquiring an additional 102,441 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,716,000. Institutional investors own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

About Heartland Financial USA

(Get Rating)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.