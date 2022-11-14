HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Receives $43.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.33.

HLFFF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on HelloFresh from €34.00 ($34.00) to €32.00 ($32.00) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on HelloFresh from €35.00 ($35.00) to €23.00 ($23.00) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of HelloFresh from €84.00 ($84.00) to €58.00 ($58.00) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of HelloFresh from €54.00 ($54.00) to €47.00 ($47.00) in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Cheuvreux downgraded HelloFresh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HLFFF opened at $28.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.18. HelloFresh has a fifty-two week low of $20.32 and a fifty-two week high of $108.00.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

