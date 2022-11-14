Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Short Interest Update

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,900 shares, a growth of 74.1% from the October 15th total of 21,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 29,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Global during the second quarter worth approximately $2,233,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Global by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 70,625 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Heritage Global by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 52,200 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Global during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in Heritage Global by 10.1% in the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 146,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 13,418 shares during the period. 24.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Heritage Global stock opened at $2.15 on Monday. Heritage Global has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $2.19. The stock has a market cap of $79.20 million, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.55.

Heritage Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides market making, acquisitions, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets.

