Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $143.50.

HSKA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heska in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Heska from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Heska to $170.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Heska from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Heska from $155.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Shares of HSKA stock opened at $72.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $784.67 million, a PE ratio of -46.17 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.06. The company has a current ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Heska has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $189.37.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Heska by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 232 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Heska by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Heska by 7.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Heska by 5.2% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Heska by 2.7% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 7,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heska Corporation sells veterinary and animal health diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC, Element DCX, Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element RC, Element RCX, and Element RC3X chemistry systems for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and Element COAG and Element AIM veterinary analyzers.

