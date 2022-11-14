Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HIMX. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Himax Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet cut Himax Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Himax Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.67.

Shares of HIMX opened at $7.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Himax Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.81 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.91.

Himax Technologies ( NASDAQ:HIMX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 40.45% and a net margin of 24.24%. The firm had revenue of $312.61 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HIMX. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Himax Technologies by 42.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,014,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,057 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Himax Technologies by 268.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,035,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,242,000 after acquiring an additional 754,583 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,758,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 102.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 715,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after buying an additional 361,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc bought a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,227,000. 17.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

