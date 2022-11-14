Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,012 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Illumina by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Illumina in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.
In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $111,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,971,048.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $242.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.45 and a fifty-two week high of $428.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $208.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.34.
Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 88.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.
