Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,012 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Illumina by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Illumina in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $111,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,971,048.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Illumina Stock Up 1.1 %

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ILMN. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. SVB Leerink raised Illumina from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Illumina from $480.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Illumina from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.63.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $242.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.45 and a fifty-two week high of $428.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $208.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.34.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 88.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Illumina

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.