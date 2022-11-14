Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Holdings Decreased by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INGR. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Ingredion by 92.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 16,306 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,693,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,724,000 after purchasing an additional 25,564 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Ingredion by 13.4% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 35,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 14,476 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on INGR shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ingredion in a report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ingredion from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Ingredion Stock Down 1.9 %

Ingredion Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE INGR opened at $92.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.78. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52-week low of $78.81 and a 52-week high of $101.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. This is an increase from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.90%.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

