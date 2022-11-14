Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $248.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $164.17.

IIPR opened at $112.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 55.21, a current ratio of 24.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 52 week low of $87.47 and a 52 week high of $288.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 1.59.

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.60). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 53.43% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $70.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.60 million. On average, research analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is presently 138.46%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IIPR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,381,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,975,000 after buying an additional 88,787 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,989,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,386,000 after acquiring an additional 179,840 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,632,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,098,000 after acquiring an additional 163,999 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 350,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,468,000 after purchasing an additional 21,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 8.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 310,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,795,000 after purchasing an additional 25,142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

