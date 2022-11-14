Inspire Investing LLC Acquires 2,516 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) by 39.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in New York Times were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NYT. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in New York Times by 82.5% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 20,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 9,244 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Times by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in New York Times by 19.2% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in New York Times in the second quarter worth $1,061,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in New York Times by 4.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 35,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New York Times in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on New York Times from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on New York Times from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New York Times has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.93.

Shares of New York Times stock opened at $36.35 on Monday. The New York Times Company has a 52 week low of $27.58 and a 52 week high of $48.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.35. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. New York Times’s payout ratio is 34.95%.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

