Inspire Investing LLC Acquires 447 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,212 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 83.4% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,916,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $517,775,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055,156 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $103,226,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,286,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,587,000 after buying an additional 908,732 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 7,122.8% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 905,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,949,000 after buying an additional 893,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 11,270.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 894,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,945,000 after buying an additional 886,682 shares in the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SSNC stock opened at $53.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $45.25 and a one year high of $84.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.65%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 25th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.36.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

