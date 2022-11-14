Inspire Investing LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,747 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,234,653 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,192,010,000 after buying an additional 636,492 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,171,019 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $767,981,000 after buying an additional 68,131 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,230,644 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $270,534,000 after buying an additional 60,266 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 7.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,430,951 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $119,819,000 after buying an additional 102,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 197.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,336,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,880,000 after buying an additional 887,443 shares during the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.68, for a total value of $75,408.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,373,843.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.68, for a total value of $75,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,888 shares in the company, valued at $2,373,843.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.14, for a total value of $55,036.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,087.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,678 shares of company stock valued at $211,217. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Solar Trading Down 4.2 %

First Solar stock opened at $150.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.57. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.60 and a 12 month high of $161.64. The company has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.93 and a beta of 1.26.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.30). First Solar had a return on equity of 1.61% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $629.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FSLR. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on First Solar to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on First Solar from $164.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays upgraded First Solar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on First Solar from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.14.

First Solar Profile

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

See Also

