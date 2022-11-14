Inspire Investing LLC Buys 210 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,703 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Badger Meter during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 355 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on BMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Badger Meter from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet raised Badger Meter from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.33.

Badger Meter Price Performance

BMI stock opened at $111.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.23 and a beta of 0.89. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.20 and a 1 year high of $115.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.28.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $148.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.78 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Badger Meter Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.82%.

Badger Meter Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

Featured Stories

