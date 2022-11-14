Inspire Investing LLC Buys 2,494 Shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) by 45.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNBR. CWM LLC increased its position in Sleep Number by 164.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Sleep Number by 57.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 11,022 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its position in Sleep Number by 43.8% during the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Sleep Number by 77.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sleep Number by 14.3% during the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

Sleep Number Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $33.10 on Monday. Sleep Number Co. has a 52 week low of $24.04 and a 52 week high of $84.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.28 and its 200-day moving average is $38.32. The company has a market capitalization of $728.23 million, a PE ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Sleep Number

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $36.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

(Get Rating)

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.